Ice! is back after a 2-year hiatus at Gaylord Opryland, just in time for the 20th anniversary, and this year the theme is Rudolph the Red-nosed Reindeer.



Guests will see 12 scenes from the 1964 animated Christmas Special carved out of 2 million pounds of, you guessed it, ice.



It takes 33 days for a group of artisans from China to complete the hand-carving: using chisels, grinders, and chainsaws. To maintain the ice Opryland has a custom chilling system that keeps it a cool 9 degrees inside the exhibit.



There is so much to do for Christmas at Gaylord Opryland, both inside and outside. Guests will find an Appalachian village area, Pinetop, with ice tubing, ice skating, bumper cars, and a brand-new attraction called Snowball Build & Blast.

While inside, there are many fantastic dining and entertainment options, including performances by the Oak Ridge Boys and a fun dining experience called Rudolph’s Holly Jolly breakfast, where guests will enjoy a meal and interact with Rudolph and his friends.



There is so much do to at Opryland this Christmas! Book a weekend getaway here.