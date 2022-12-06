Nashville is just a short drive away, and with all the Christmas activities at Gaylord Opryland this year, it’s one you should make. Blair sat down with Stefanie Ball, the Public Relations Manager of Gaylord Opryland, and discussed all the activities happening this holiday season.

Gaylord Opryland has set up Pinetop, an outdoor village designed to feel like an Appalachian town. Pinetop offers a variety of fun activities, especially at night, including live music, festive beverages, and cozy firepits. There is a 15-foot hill made of ice for ice tubing, bumper cars, an ice skating rink, skating lessons, and even a champion skater-led ice show.

If the indoors are more your speed, there is a 48-foot tall Christmas tree, over 48,000 Poinsettias, and 5 million holiday lights. There is an over-the-top Christmas pub named Frosty’s and dining experiences, including Christmas in Tennessee, a dinner show, with the Oak Ridge Boys headlining 32 dates.

There are also photos with Santa, gingerbread decorating, festive riverboat rides, and for the first time in two years, ICE! This year is the 20th anniversary of ICE!, which features 12 scenes from the 1964 animated movie Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer made out of 2 million pounds of ice.

Book a weekend trip to enjoy all of the wonderful activities!