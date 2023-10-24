Blair Davis and Beth Goodwin, Deputy Director of EarlyWorks Museum, sat down and talked about this weekend’s Halloween Bash. Halloween Bash is this Thursday through Saturday, October 26th, 27th and 28th from 4:30 to 8:30 pm.

Kids can come dressed up in their Halloween costumes and trick-or-treat around EarlyWorks. For parents, this is a great, fun, safe, quick event. The trick-or-treating is indoors, in a safe environment, and fun for the whole family. The Bash is not a scary Halloween event, it is a fun, family friendly time, perfect for small children.

The cost to attend the event, is $10 per person aged four and up. Children under 4 get in free.

EarlyWorks looks like Halloween every where, until November 1st, when Christmas comes to town. There is always something fun going on at EarlyWorks.

EarlyWorks is open Tuesdays through Sundays and have events throughout the year that are fun and educational. To find out about upcoming events, get tickets, and more information, visit their website and follow them on social media.