Blair Davis talked to Rita Soronen, President & CEO of The Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption about adoption and National Adoption Month. Rita told Blair that the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption is a national non-profit public charity with a singular mission: to dramatically increase the adoptions of children out of the foster system.

The Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption main goal is to ensure that forster children have what every child deserves: a safe, loving, and permanent home. They do this through raising awareness and signature programs.

Blair said she had recently read that there are currently more than 140,000 kids in the U.S. and Canada in foster homes, and more than 16,000 in Alabama alone. Rita told Blair that each one of those numbers represents children who have been separated from their family of origin and do not know what will happen tomorrow. Those children drive the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption to do their work every day, so they will no longer have to grow through grief, and issues of trauma.

Through the Wendy’s Wonderful Kids program, they focus on the children who have been in foster care the longest, teenagers, sibling groups, children with special needs, and those who have been in the system so long that they have given up on the notion of family. With the Wendy’s Wonderful Kids program, they have permanently placed more than 13,700 children across the nation into forever homes.

None of this can be accomplished without the help of generous donors, if you want more information on how you can help, or adoption, please visit their website.