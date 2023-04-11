Blair Davis sat down with Lynn Tidmore, CEO/Owner of Current Electrical & Generator Services, a Premier dealer for Generac. Being a Premier Generac dealer means that Current Electrical & Generator Services meets the tiers that Generac assigns for the type of service offered and the depth of that service. They have Generac-certified technicians and by exceeding customer service expectations. Current Electrical & Generator Services sell and service Generac generators, making them a full-service customer service source.



One of the latest trends in homes and small businesses is clean energy. Current Electrical & Generator Services will be offering Clean Energy Solutions soon, which will allow you to produce your own power, giving you the ability to come off the grid.



Nothing is worse than when you and your family are getting ready to go to work and school when the power goes out. With a Generac generator, all you do is count to 10, and your generator will power on. Don’t be left in the dark check out Current Electrical & Generator Services to get a Generac generator!



Current Electrical & Generator Services coverage area is from Birmingham to Nashville, east and west to the state line. They can sell you a generator, install it, and service it.