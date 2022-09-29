Jaime Kirk, the Oktoberfest Program and Events Coordinator talked with Blair Davis about Cullman’s rich German history, founded by German immigrants.

In celebration of the city’s history, Oktoberfest is held from September 29th through October 1st, a family-friendly event complete with German crafts, food, and German beer.

All food vendors will have at least one German-specific food item. College football will be on the LED wall in the Biergarten, so no one has to miss a play.

A must-see attraction takes place Saturday at 10 am, OktoFURfest, complete with Weiner dog races, a pet costume contest open to all animals, not just cats and dogs, and a pet parade.

Check out their social media and website for the schedule of events so that you do not miss out on the fun.