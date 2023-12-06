Nathan Anderson, the Producer of Cullman Christkindlmarkt, stopped by to talk to Blair Davis about this year’s event. Cullman’s Christkindlmarkt is currently going on and is an unusual and unique event. A Christkindlmarkt is a German Christmas market, that feels like you just stepped into a Hallmark movie set.

Imagine fifty wooden huts, intimately lit, with vendor booths softly lit all surrounding an ice skating rink. Cullman is a German-founded community, so this authentic German Christmas market was a no-brainer for them to host this type of event.

There are over 40 different vendors, that come from all over, as far as Wisconsin. To be an authentic Christkindlmarkt it is all about the food and the merchandise. At the Cullman Christkindlmarkt, you will find hand-crafted, imported German goods, and local craft vendors, accompanied by German food.

The Christkindlmarkt is a five-week event, you can find information on their website about different events running through December 23rd. If you have been to other German food events, you have never had a menu lineup like this, making this an event you do not want to miss.