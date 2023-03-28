Andrew Willmon, the Executive Director of Broadway Theatre League, sat down with Blair to discuss the latest Broadway Theatre League production coming to the VBC: On Your Feet. On Your Feet is about Emilio and Gloria Estefan, all based on their music and story.

Most people are familiar with the music of Gloria and Emilio Estefan, from 1-2-3 to On Your Feet to Conga. Andrew says one of the most incredible things about this musical is that Gloria did not have to go back and write music for this musical, her music told her story.

In On Your Feet, you learn about the true heart of their love, their story, and Gloria’s relationship with many of her Cuban-American family. While living in Miami as a teenager, Gloria met Emilio, and after her mother consents, Gloria goes off and becomes a huge star.

On Your Feet is coming to the VBC from March 31st to April 2nd, with five big performances throughout the weekend. Friday at 8, Saturday at 2 and 8, and Sunday at 1 and 6:30. This would be a great girls’ night out event, so gather your girls, get your tickets, and have some fun.

Tickets are available at broadwaytheatreleague.org