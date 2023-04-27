“Ding Dong, HELLO” is how the Book of Mormon begins and how Blair Davis’ talk with Andrew Wilmon, Executive Director of Broadway Theatre League, began.



Book of Mormon is about a group of Mormons looking for their assignment who want to go to Orlando but end up in Uganda, Africa. There in lies, all of the hilarity, ridiculousness, and great fun that is the Book of Mormon.



This nine-time Tony Award-winning show that has been winning over audiences since 2011 will have you belly laughing is a show you can not miss. Book of Mormon is aimed at the fans of South Park, but theatre lovers, cosplay, and the tech community all love this because of the sense of humor of the show.



May 12 through the 14th, Book of Mormon will be at the VBC for five performances, visit Broadway Theatre League to get your tickets. We will see you at the theatre.