Recently, Blair Davis sat down with Andrew Wilmon of Broadway Theatre League to discuss the upcoming production of Aladdin coming to the Mark C Smith Concert Hall in the VBC from February 28th – March 5th.

Aladdin will be here for a full-week run due to its popularity. Saturday and Sunday matinees are already sold out but do not miss out on your chance to see Disney’s Aladdin. Performances are Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday at 7:30, Friday at 8, Saturday at 2 & 8, and Sunday at 1 & 6:30.

Andrew predicts that when Aladdin leaves Huntsville on March 5th, it will be the biggest show of the Broadway Theatre League’s 64-year history. Most shows that come through Huntsville are 3-5 truck show, Aladdin will be bringing in 22 semi trucks to make their production happen.

During the run of Aladdin, Andrew will celebrate his 22nd year with Broadway Theatre League, and 27th with the VBC.

Get your tickets for the whole family here.