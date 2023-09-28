Karen Reeves, the CEO of the Better Business Bureau talked to Blair Davis about her new role. Karen has been with the BBB for fourteen years and was inspired to take on her new role because of her passion for helping others and her belief in the mission of the BBB, to be a marketplace of trust for both businesses and consumers.

The mission of the BBB is to be a leader in advancing marketplace trust, Karen said they do that by offering information on thousands of companies across North Alabama, offering assistance with complaint issues, and spending a lot of time on scam and fraud prevention.

Blair asked Karen what the most common scams out there are, for both individuals and businesses. Karen said the one they hear about on almost a daily basis is sweepstakes. The most important thing to remember is to ask yourself, did you enter? If someone is asking you for money is another one, because if you won, you do not pay anything.

Another scam going around right now is the grandparent’s scam, where voices are being used with AI to capture voices to generate a conversation. There is always an uptick in calls regarding Medicare enrollment scams. Medicare is never going to call you.

The BBB have had a presence in North Alabama for almost sixty years and has over 3,000 accredited businesses that partner with the BBB. For more information or to partner with the BBB, give them a call at 256-533-1640 or visit their website.