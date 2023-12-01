Lindsay George, the Communications and Marketing Coordinator with the BBB, stopped by, with Ros Roberts, the President of Valley Equipment Rentals, to talk to Blair Davis about the Start with Trust Online Holiday Auction. The auction runs December 1st through 12th.

Blair asked for any advice for online holiday shopping, Lindsay suggested shopping on a secure website, like the charity auction website the BBB is using for the auction. The BBB operates this website and encourages you to shop safe, shop smart, and use your credit card when shopping online.

Who benefits from the auction? All proceeds go back to the Better Business Bureau of North Alabama so they can serve the community and help advance marketplace trust.

Ros Roberts and Valley Equipment Rental donated one of the highest-valued auction items this year. Valley Equipment Rental is auctioning off a landscaper’s favorite tool: a plate compactor. This tool is used to compact dirt, soil, and gravel on uneven surfaces so that they can lay sod or pour foundation. Ros said they have supported the BBB for many years, and that the organization helps consumers they can trust, and honesty and integrity a very important parts of most all businesses in town, and the BBB helps to keep the local businesses honest.

Along with the plate compactor, the BBB has a variety of items on the auction website. Visit the website to look at all available items, such as: gift certificates, gift cards to various businesses around town, fine jewelry, and even recreational activities to different golf clubs and different venues around town.