Blair sat down with Bank Independent’s President and Vice Chair, Macke Mauldin to discuss what being the “bank of choice” means to them. Mauldin said they honor their commitments, play by the rules, treat each other with respect and dignity, and are open, honest, and forthright. Macke follows his grandfather’s idea of creating a culture of family, not only with his customers but also in the workplace, which is why Bank Independent is often on top of many best workplace lists. Thanks to that mindset and business culture, Bank Independent just celebrated its 75th business anniversary. From Leighton to all across the Shoals and Decatur there is a Bank Independent nearby. With a location on Nance Rd., two under construction, one on Holmes Ave. and another on County Line Rd., with another about to break ground in south Huntsville, they are building their footprint in Huntsville and Madison.

