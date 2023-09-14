Blair Davis sat down with Dale Palmer from American Portfolio Mortgage recently. The company has been around for thirty years and has locations in thirty-five states, with an average time in operation for one of their loan officers being over fifteen years.

The Huntsville branch is the first American Portfolio Mortgage branch in the state, and they have over forty years of experience. Their collected experience is very broad. It covers processing, secondary, post-closing, and accounting.

Blair asked what advice Dale would give to someone looking for a loan officer to look for someone who wants to listen to what your financial needs are. Someone who wants not to just close a loan; but one that best fits your financial needs.

Dale told Blair about a scenario where a gentleman came in looking for a loan to buy his first home, and instead of telling someone that they could not give him a loan, Dale and his team dug a little deeper. They pulled his credit report and went over things on the report that he could do to help build his credit. After six months, he returned to American Portfolio Mortgage and was able to purchase his first home.

Dale explained to Blair that what sets American Portfolio Mortgage apart from other loan offices is their personalized service, that they have a family approach. Dale’s son and daughter are also loan officers there and they eat lunch together every day and spend most of their off time together and take that same type of interaction to work and their clients.

Dale has worked hard over his career trying to help create positive things for other people and is now trying to help families achieve their piece of the American dream, where they have their little piece of America. For more information, visit their website or call 256-627-2924.