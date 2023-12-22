Blair Davis sat down with Loan Officers Brandon Palmer and Hannah Simpson to discuss trends in the housing market. A couple of trends prevalent are that interest rates have shown improvement over the last month, providing more affordable pricing, and sellers and builders are more motivated to move inventory. This means that house prices are lower, and there are more incentives for the buyer, which include large amounts of equity, upwards of $50,000 in some cases.

Hannah, Brandon’s sister and Loan officer, spoke about why we are seeing better interest rates and buying options. A couple of things she spoke on was that the Federal Reserve will continue to cut interest rates potentially by four points, and interest rates tend to be lower in an election year. Some additional advice Brandon and Hannah talked about was to purchase a home now and take advantage of the incentives from the sellers and builders, and then, within six months to a year, refinance to get a lower rate, making your monthly payment more affordable. Call American Portfolio Mortgage at (256) 627-2924 to ensure the best rate and deals possible, or visit their website at madison.goapmc.com.