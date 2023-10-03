Blair interviewed Josie Jones, Director of Consumer Outreach for October Beef Month. They began by covering different recipes, starting with the Yummy Mummy Beef Pizza.

The Yummy Mummy Beef Pizza is great for Halloween and spooky season and is perfect to get the kiddos in the kitchen. Fall tends to be a busy season with football, festivals, kid’s sports, etc., so the Alabama Cattlemen’s Association wanted to provide simple-to-follow recipes using pantry staples that have nutritional value that the whole family will love.

To start, you will want to brown the beef sausage with fennel, coriander, salt and pepper, crushed red pepper, and garlic seasoning. Next, add the beef sausage to the pizza sauce and stir until evenly coated. Then, apply the beef sausage to a bagel thin or sandwich round, add shredded string cheese to create the mummy, and top with two olives for the eyes and place it in the oven until the cheese is golden brown.

In addition to the recipes, you can expect celebrations from cattlemen across the state promoting in their counties, such as steak sandwich sales, booths at fall festivals, cooking segments, and even events with different restaurants making special beef promotions. Alabama Cattlemen’s Association will be celebrating all month long and is working hard to make it happen.

To find more information about October Beef Month or more recipes, you can visit their website at beefitswhatsfordinner.com