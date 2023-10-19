October is Beef Month, so Josie Jones, from the Alabama Cattlemen’s Association, stopped by and talked to Blair about upcoming events and made some chili. When the weather gets colder, one of the first things we all think of to cook, is chili, so Josie decided she would share a beef and bean chili recipe with everyone.

First, begin with a pound of ground beef, add in a can of black beans, fresh tomatoes, beef broth, chili powder, and jalapenos, and mix everything. For this recipe and more, visit Beef It’s What’s For Dinner.

Blair asked Josie about the different celebrations the cattlemen are taking part in across the state. They are traveling to festivals, hosting different events, reading to children, and social media contests are going on.

The cattle industry is the second leading industry in the state of Alabama and is a 2.5 billion dollar industry for the state. Cattle are in every single county in the state and the cattlemen are working hard to get food on plates across the country. To find out more information on events happening, as well as the cattle industry, visit the Alabama Cattlemen’s Association website.