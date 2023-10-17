October is Beef Month, and Josie Jones, with the Alabama Cattlemen’s Association, is back this week with another wonderful recipe. Since Blair and Josie both agree October is unofficially soup season, Alabama Beef Month is the perfect time to make Beef and Barley Soup.

The cattlemen are hard at work this month, celebrating at festivals with booths, and steak sandwich sales. Josie told Blair her favorite program is called Cowboys in the Classroom, where cowboys go to schools and read to kids, talking to them about agriculture and where their food comes from. She said the kids love to see the cowboys come into their classroom with their hats, and at times they will take a calf or show cow to the schools so that kids can see them.

There are over 7,000 people employed across the state in the 2.5 billion dollar cattle industry, with Alabama being known for the cow/calf sector, it is a really big deal and is fantastic for our state.

This soup is a super nutritious, easy, and delicious soup to make, you start by browning a chuck arm roast in a skillet, and cut into 3/4 inch chunks. Cook up some onions, celery, carrots, thyme, and garlic, add in some beef broth and barley then cook for an hour.

For this recipe and others, visit Beef It’s Whats For Dinner. For more information on the Alabama Cattlemen’s Association, visit their website.