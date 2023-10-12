October is Beef Month, and Josie Jones, the Director of Consumer Outreach for the Alabama Cattlemen’s Association, stopped by to talk to Blair about upcoming events planned and cook some food. Josie said that October is their favorite month and they like to party big and celebrate big, and what better way to do that than with some party meatballs?

Josie told Blair that the county cattlemen would be at different fall festivals, selling steak sandwiches, and hosting different cookoffs, including high school cookoffs. They will be doing things on a state level as well, including cooking events from Huntsville to Mobile, and some social media contests.

Blair needed to know the recipe for the meatballs, which you can find, along with other recipes, here. Josie started by combining apricot jam, sweet and spicy barbecue sauce, and mustard for the sauce. After adding in your fully cooked meatballs, you cook the meatballs a little longer then you are ready to eat. Josie suggested serving with green beans and some buttered egg noodles to make a complete meal.

Josie told Blair that cattle are very important to Alabama, with producers in all 67 counties working hard to provide food for their families, as well as people around our state and nationwide, as part of the 2.5 billion dollar industry.

To find out more information about upcoming events, please visit their website.