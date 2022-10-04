Katie Hill is the founder of the local non-profit Adventure Awaits, which benefits foster families in Madison and Lincoln County by providing them with everything needed for a vacation.

Complete vacation packages include location, gas, and food. Travel helps to bond a foster family while providing a bit of normalcy in the child’s life.

In order for a foster family to be able to participate the foster parent must be verified through the state.

Their first trip will be a nomination process, so check their Facebook page for updates and rules.

On October 15th, Adventure Awaits is hosting a completely free event at the Lincoln County Fairgrounds called Family Day at the Fairground. It is a free event, with bounce houses, face painting, animals, and food trucks.

Donations from that day will be what makes the first family vacation happen.