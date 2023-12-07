Patrice Johnson, the Arts Equity, Marketing, and Media Manager for Arts Huntsville, spoke with Blair Davis about the Arts Huntsville Christkindlmarkt coming up at The Orion. This is the second year of the Arts Huntsville Christkindlmarkt, and this year they are partnering with The Orion.

The Christkindlmarkt will be going on at the same time as Orion’s Winter Park, so you can enjoy ice skating along with huts that will remind you of old German-style Christkindlmarkts. This event will combine some German cuisine, arts, and entertainment.

There will be over 60 artists, featuring some wood pieces, garments, ornaments, and some very unique pieces for gifts. Local musicians will be providing some entertainment, you can find the full list of musicians and art vendors on the Arts Huntsville website.

The Christkindlmarkt is open December 8th through the 10th, opening at 5 pm on Friday the 8th. This event’s presenting sponsor is Redstone Federal Credit Union and Patrice suggested trying to be one of the first people to get there each day because Redstone has some unique, special giveaways they are giving out.