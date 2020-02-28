HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – As Black History Month comes to a close, directors at EarlyWorks Children’s Museum are ensuring African American history is part of year-round learning.

The museum hosts a special program called “This Road We’ve Traveled.”

Guest Experience Director Dave McLellan says students explore African cultures through music, historic artifacts and more.

“Black History Month is a great time to celebrate this history,” said McLellan. “But we do this all year round because African American history is everyone’s history. We all need to understand it and there’s no better way to do it than by learning people’s personal experience.”

The community-driven program focuses on African American history in Alabama and beyond, highlighting the hardships and achievements – from the time of slavery, through reconstruction, to the civil rights marches and the fight for equality.

To learn more about “This Road We’ve Traveled” and other field trip programs, visit https://www.earlyworks.com/field-trips