TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WHNT) – The CrossingPoints Program at The University of Alabama is hosting its annual College Prep Summit. The event provides a face-to-face opportunity for students with intellectual disabilities and their parents to explore the possibility of postsecondary education.

There will be speakers at the College Prep Summit along with current students, peer mentors, and staff from various institutions. Representatives from Vanderbilt University, Clemson University, Auburn University, Mississippi State University, Alabama A&M University, University of South Alabama, and more will be at the event.

The College Prep Summit is free to attend. It will be held from 9:00 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, May 3rd in the ballroom of The University of Alabama’s Student Center.

Jeremy Reid is the CrossingPoints Program outreach coordinator. He says it provides opportunities for students with intellectual disabilities to participate in higher education.

“We work to equip them with resources and support so that they can be successful. And those resources come in the form of employment, they come in the form of independent living, we teach those skills. Transportation, academics, our students go to UA classes,” Reid said.

Manasa Surianarayanan is a UA CrossingPoints student and is graduating in May. She says​​ she participated in several activities while attending school. The most important lesson she learned was independence.