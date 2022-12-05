MADISON COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – ‘Tis the season of giving, and there are a few ways you can give back to the United Way of Madison Count (UWMC).

United Way of Madison County partners with North Alabama groups to foster growth in key areas like education, health, and financial stability.

Through giving, advocating and volunteering, the community can get involved with helping the United Way make Madison County a more prosperous, opportunity-driven place to live.

In the coming months, UWMC will work on tackling emerging issues like a widening achievement gap with fewer children proficient in math and reading in schools, affordable housing, workforce development challenges, and mental health.

If you’re interested in getting involved, donations are being accepted right now. For volunteer opportunities, click here.