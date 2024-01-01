MADISON COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – It’s the start of a new year, and that means many of us have new plans and goals. That includes the United Way of Madison County (UWMC).

Benjamin Robb, the nonprofit’s new board chair for 2024, said there are a lot of things he’s excited about for his new role, including that it is another way to serve the community.

“I’m looking forward to the relationships I’m going to create and the impacts together we’re going to make Huntsville and Madison County a better place to live,” Robb said. “I’m just very honored to be in this position, to work together and all the ways that we can elevate the partner agencies and help them to create a better place for Huntsville to live and to work.”

Several initiatives UWMC is involved in will be expanding in 2024, including the edX program.

That is a partnership between edX, an online learning platform, Drake State Technical and Community College, a historically black community college, and Jobs for the Future.

According to edX, the program gives adult learners in the Huntsville area access to no-cost, fully online boot camp programs in cybersecurity and data analytics. The program was initially offered this past fall.

The goal is to add more technical talent to the Rocket City area, specifically focusing on helping women, BIPOC (Black, Indigenous, People of Color) and lower-income professionals.

According to UWMC, 30 people participated in the cybersecurity boot camp and 30 in the data analytics program. People who complete the boot camp program receive college credit that can be applied toward an associate’s degree at Drake State.

The second cohort begins in Spring 2024.

Over the next three years, the program is expected to support more than 150 Huntsville area residents. You can find more information about the edX program, click here.

Another program UWMC hopes to expand is Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library.

“It’s another example of how we invest in the education of our community,” Robb explained.

Among its plans for 2024, UWMC will also launch a couple of new initiatives, including a resource/leadership development committee to help develop workforce professionals and organizations throughout Madison County.

Another new program for 2024 is called Young Men United. It will initially start at Lee High School, aiming to empower and support young men of color through mentorship, education and community engagement.

For more information on Young Men United, click here.