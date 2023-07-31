HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – The United Way of Madison County has announced two changes to help children and adults across the county.

The organization is rolling out a new Volunteer Center of Madison County website in August. They will also be expanding the reach of the Dolly Parton Imagination Library.

Currently, less than 500 children are being served through the Imagination Library program. However, it is now growing to the entire Madison County area.

They are expanding the capacity of this program so that more than 2,200 children in the first year will receive a book each month. United Way representatives say the benefits of this include growing literacy skills, family relationships and language.

