MADISON COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — Tuesday, Nov. 28 is “Giving Tuesday,” which is described as a “global generosity movement unleashing the power of people and organizations to transform their communities and the world.”

A lot of people have spent money on gifts for loved ones over the past few days, and “Giving Tuesday” aims to build off that generous holiday spirit.

Sherry Pentecost with the United Way of Madison County said their organization is hoping people will consider donating to them and their partner organizations Tuesday.

“Typically, you see a large population of the community that is serviced by agencies within the United Way umbrella and people don’t even realize it,” Pentecost said. “Last year, there were more than 110,000 people in Madison County that received a benefit, whether that was groceries, whether that was utility bill, whether that was health care through HEALS, through the school systems, and whether that is after-school tutoring, a safe place to go through the Boys and Girls Club. So there are many needs that are met and people don’t even realize that that falls underneath that United Way umbrella.”

One program the United Way of Madison County is fundraising for is the Dolly Parton Imagination Library.

“It is only $26 a year to provide a book a month to a child,” she said. “Children who are birth to their fifth birthday can join the club and parents can sign them up.”

Pentecost said every child younger than 5 qualifies, no questions asked.

“Right now, there are 22,000 children in Madison County that qualify, and we’re looking for literacy champions to sponsor them at $26 per year per child,” she said.

Their goal for “Giving Tuesday” is to raise $7,800. That would provide one book a month for 300 children for a full year.

“We have right now about 4,500 children signed up, so we have a ways to go,” Pentecost said. “We want to see all of our children in Madison County signed up.”

Pentecost said United Way of Madison County is also changing the model of how the organization raises money. That includes asking more questions of potential donors to find out what causes they care more about in hopes of connecting them with the appropriate partner organization.

Pentecost gave examples of the kinds of questions they’ll ask:

What matters to you?

What’s important?

Do you want to support the elderly?

Do you want to support those that have long term illness?

Do you want to support those children to help them get a great start in life?

“We have underneath the United Way umbrella a vast array of organizations that are providing services in the community, and we want to help you partner with those that are your passion,” she added.

To donate, you can call (256) 536-0745 or click here.