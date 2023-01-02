MADISON COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – The United Way of Madison County strives to help the community in three areas: education, financial stability and health.

In 2022, the organization adopted a three-year strategic plan laying out how it plans to help the community in these areas.

The nonprofit focuses on these areas specifically to combat a cycle of poverty.

The United Way’s 2025 community target for education includes partnering with expert nonprofits which provide services in early childhood, k-12 education and beyond.

When it comes to financial stability, the nonprofit plans to continue offering free tax assistance, the RIDE UNITED program and the discount medication program, Singlecare.

The organization’s 2025 community health target also includes leading initiatives to raise awareness around health disparities & address misinformation & stigma.

In addition to the initiatives, it plans to maximize investment with a blend of intervention and prevention programs to minimize or avoid trauma & adverse mental health outcomes when possible.