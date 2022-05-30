MADISON COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – United Way of Madison County focuses on providing education, financial stability, and health to all. They say these are the building blocks for a good quality of life and a strong community.

They collaborate throughout the community to ensure all of the funding they receive, goes to the local agencies that need it most.

They’ve been very busy with individuals seeking resources, especially with Crisis Services of North Alabama. Development Director Adde Waggoner said they are especially seeking resources for COVID relief.

Waggoner added that violence is on the rise, as is suicidal ideation, and they want to provide resources to as many people as they can reach.

United Way relies on fundraisers to get much-needed resources to those in need.

The next upcoming event is the July 9 Dice Run. This will be the second annual Dice Run and it was started by a survivor of domestic abuse. They’re also looking for volunteers to assist the day of the event.

The 29th annual Turkey Trot is also being planned for Thanksgiving Day.