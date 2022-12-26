The United Way of Madison County focuses on helping the community in three areas, education, financial stability and health. Cathy Miller, the organization’s community impact director, says being proactive about health issues is more important than ever.

The United Way of Madison County is partnering with UAB, helping people understand the importance of vaccinations and remaining diligent around the tripledemic of COVID, flu and RSV in 2023.

“The mission really is to get information away from the political divides that can happen around health sometimes and let people know facts and also encourage people to take care of themselves,” Miller explained.

The United Way has rolled out a new PSA detailing its work with members of the North Alabama Mental Health Coalition.

“We want everybody across your viewing area to know about that vital resource because it’s where about 50 different entities, nonprofits, businesses, Wellstone is there, hospitals are there, police and firemen are there, everybody’s there to talk about how we come together and do a better job with the mental health of our community. And United Way has brought a lovely group of 32 experts from the community of health together to go how do we, and what is our messaging that needs to be out there,” Miller said.

The United Way also provides rides to medical appointments to those who need them through their Ride United program. People can call 2-11 to partake in this service for five free rides a year. However, Miller urges people to call 9-11 if it is an emergency.

Miller says the United Way has many partner agencies that focus on community health. To learn more about them visit the website for United Way of Madison County.