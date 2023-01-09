MADISON COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – The United Way of Madison County is kicking off a dental supply drive Tuesday, January 10.

The drive is being held in partnership with Kohler Company. A spokesperson for the United Way says the drive is part of their Healthy Teeth = Healthy Lives and a Healthy Community campaign.

From January 10 to January 24, people can drop off dental supplies for children and adults at “pop-up” donation bins located at several locations across the county. Those locations include:

• The United Way of Madison County – 701 Andrew Jackson Way NE, Huntsville, AL 35801

• The ARC of Madison County – 2300 Washington Circle NW, Huntsville, AL 35811

• Community Free Dental Clinic – 2341 Whitesburg Drive STE 3, Huntsville, AL 35801

• Big Brothers Big Sisters of TN Valley – 303 Williams Avenue SW #123, Huntsville, AL 35801

• Catholic Center of Concern – 1010 Church Street NW, Huntsville, AL 35801

• Christmas Charities Year Round – 3054 Leeman Ferry Road SW Suite P, Huntsville, AL 35801

• Heals Administrative Office or School Clinics – 515 Sparkman Drive NW, Huntsville, AL 35816

Some supplies that are needed include toothbrushes, toothpaste, floss and mouthwash. Full-sized or “convenience sizes” are welcome.

A spokesperson for United Way says these items can be expensive for low-income individuals to afford. In addition to that, good dental hygiene and health helps to keep kids at school without pain, and adults at work, or school, and functioning well in their duties and responsibilities.