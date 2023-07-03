HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – The United Way of Madison County is celebrating its 80th birthday in August. The nonprofit is excited to invite the community to mark the occasion with them.

A birthday bash is being for the organization at Toyota Field with the Trash Pandas on August 26, and the event will take place in the early afternoon.

Cathy Miller, with the nonprofit, says they are also hoping to connect with people who were around when the organization began eight decades ago.

“There may be a few people still here who were here then and we would love to hear from you. And of course, anyone who has been involved in this legacy of 80 years of caring for the community. We would love to hear your stories,” Miller explained.

The United Way of Madison County got its start on August 20, 1943, under the name “Community Chest.” It was a combination of the appeal for the Alabama War Fund and Madison County Social Services.

“A bunch of businessmen came together and said we have widows and orphans from the war and we can do better if we come together to take care of them and that was the beginning of our United Way here in Madison County”, Miller said.

It worked with several local organizations, two of which the United Way of Madison County still partners with today. Those organizations are Huntsville Hospital and Central YMCA, which is now Heart of the Valley Y.

The Madison County Community Chest became the United Givers Fund in 1956. Then in 1971, the United Givers Fund officially became The United Way of Madison County Inc.

Since the organization was founded, the United Way has invested more than $250 million into the quality of life in Madison County.

Miller says they look forward to the future, but the nonprofit needs help to continue its mission. They are always looking for volunteers.

There are many ways to connect with the organization. They can be found on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook. You can learn more about the nonprofit on their website. People can also call (256) 536-0745.