HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Many of us have heard of ride-sharing companies like Uber and Lyft. A Nashville-based company is taking that same idea and applying it to lawn care. GreenPal has launched in Huntsville.

GreenPal uses local, screened vendors who competitively bid on lawn care service requests from homeowners. Company co-founder, Gene Caballero says this ensures people get the best price. He says homeowners can order “contactless” lawn care for same or next-day delivery.

Homeowners can request service, select a lawn care provider, schedule appointments and pay all using the app.

More than 1 million homeowners are signed up for GreenPal across the country. The company has more than 45,000 landscaping professionals running their businesses through the app. GreenPal provides services to people in more than 48 states. The cities with service include Chicago, Charleston, Tampa, Houston, OKC, Los Angeles, San Antonio, San Jose, Jacksonville, Fresno, New Orleans, Sacramento, Miami, Louisville, Cleveland, Orlando, Kansas City, Pittsburgh, Denver, Baltimore, Detroit, and St. Louis.

Visit the GreenPal website to sign-up.