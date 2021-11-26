Twickenham Fest and US Space & Rocket Center present “Music of the Spheres”

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Twickenham Fest, a premiere chamber music festival held in Huntsville, will resume performances after a two-year hiatus.

Founded by Grammy-nominated (2021 Best Classical Compendium album) leading soprano Susanna Phillips and decorated bassoonist Matthew McDonald, Twickenham Fest brings together renowned musicians from around the world to Alabama for chamber music concerts.

“Our 2022 season builds on what people love about the Twickenham Fest experience — transformative,

musician-driven programming, vital new works, profoundly relevant classics, and a joyful Festival

atmosphere. Upon our return we are bringing the Festival to its next chapter by expanding to three

concerts a year,” said Bronwen Murray, Twickenham Fest executive director.

“During the hiatus, as we reflected on Twickenham Fest, we realized how often people comment there are

not enough seats to accommodate demand. In response, we are expanding the 2022 Season concerts to

dates in April, August, and December.”

On November 28, Twickenham Fest will present “Music of the Spheres” in partnership with the U.S. Space

& Rocket Center INTUITIVE® Planetarium. Visuals such as the birth of a star, a supernova explosion and

falling into a black hole, will correspond closely to events in the music, creating a unity of

sights and sounds.

Internationally recognized violinist, and Twickenham Fest player, Itamar Zorman will

perform the works of Johann Sebastian Bach, Eugene Ysaye, Philip Glass and Missy Mazzoli set to

stunning astronomical visuals on the planetarium dome.

The 2022 season begins on April 9, 2022, featuring Schoenberg’s unconventional String Quartet No. 2,

preceded by Wagner’s Wesendonck Lieder, and Brahms’ autumnal Sonata in f minor. A members only

concert, the Spring Soiree, will present Messaien’s Quartet for the End of Time on April 8, 2022.

In August 2022, Twickenham Fest presents several brilliant compositions featuring ensembles of unusual

instrumentation, such as Ton ter Doest’s Circusmuziek and Villa-Lobos’ Quinteto (em forma de Choros).

Schoenberg’s Pierrot Lunaire, Purcell’s Chacony in G, and Britten’s String Quartet No. 2 will also be

presented to the public.

On December 1, 2022, a holiday concert will be presented. Planned for the evening are curated

movements from Bach’s Brandenburg concerti interspersed with soprano Susanna Phillips and friends

performing more traditional holiday carols like the Cantique de Noël ‘Minuit Chrétien’.

To learn more about Twickenham Fest and to see the full lineup of performances, click here.

For a link to purchase tickets to “Music of the Spheres” at the U.S. Space & Rocket Center INTUITIVE® Planetarium, click here.