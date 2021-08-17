“Together We Can Create Hope,” United Way of Madison County annual fundraising campaign

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Food for families. Free rides to the doctor. Finding help for an aging parent. Since the pandemic began, health and human service needs have tripled in Madison County.

United Way of Madison County, along with its partner agencies, is helping answer those calls for help. However, they can’t do it alone.

Its annual fundraising campaign is kicking off now. This year’s theme is “Together We Can Create Hope.”

An example of one vital resource is the 211 program. It’s a 24-hour information and referral line, that operates in partnership with Crisis Services of North Alabama. By simply dialing 2-1-1, callers can be put in touch with a variety of services – from food and rent assistance to emergency shelters.

There’s also the Ride United program. Anyone who qualifies can get a free ride to and from the workplace, job interviews, medical appointments, and the hospital. Just call 211 to see if you qualify. Since January 2020, tens of thousands of rides have helped people with transportation challenges.

As the community continues to grow, United Way of Madison County knows the need for its services will also grow. That’s why organizers say this year’s fundraising campaign is so important.

You can find a list of ways to give here.

You’ll find the United Way at 701 Andrew Jackson Way in Huntsville. You can also call (256) 536-0745 or email info@uwmadisoncounty.org for more information.