ALABAMA – It’s that time of year again. Spring is in the air and kids are getting ready to go to spring and summer camps.

Babypalooza has tips for parents sending a child to camp for the first time.

According to Babypalooza founder, Cecelia Pearson, there are five things parents should do.

Pearson says it’s important to involve kids in choosing a camp, adding that parents should ensure the camp fits their child’s interests, personality and needs. She also says parents should learn about the staff, facilities and programming.

Making sure kids know what to expect can help them a lot on their first day. Pearson says families can practice getting ready for camp at home before the big day.

Kids aren’t the only ones who need to prepare. Pearson says parents should plan on how they can manage their own anxiety after they drop off their little one.

Learn more on the Babypalooza website.