Time Keeping Through the Centuries at Burritt on the Mountain

Time Keeping Through the Centuries Exhibit at Burritt on the Mountain

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – With its historic mansion and park, visiting Burritt on the Mountain can feel like a trip to a bygone era and it’s current exhibit is a truly a step back in time.

Time Keeping Through the Centuries showcases a collection of antique clocks and watches.

There are pieces from the 18th, 19th and 20th centuries. The eclectic assortment represents some of the major clock making countries of the world, both East and West.

The exhibit is presented by the Huntsville Chapter of the National Association of Watch and Clock Collectors (NAWCC).

Included in the display are wall clocks, mantle clocks, military clocks, pocket watches and wrist watches.

The exhibit opened March 1. It’s been extended through October 4 and is included in general admission.

Burritt on the Mountain is located at 3101 Burritt Drive in Huntsville.

Summer hours are 9am to 5pm, Tuesday through Saturday; noon to 5pm Sundays.

Admission is $12 adults, $10 seniors/military, $8 children/students. Children two and under are free.