HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Tennessee Valley is a mentorship program with the goal of helping kids achieve their potential, assisting them in building confidence, fostering higher aspirations and creating better relationships.

Bigs and Littles see each other for at least an hour a week for a year-long commitment, stating that’s where their numbers show the organization is able to make real progress.

The organization also has site-based programming.

Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Tennessee Valley has an upcoming fundraiser on October 28. Wine Down Huntsville will be held at the Roundhouse Depot in Huntsville. The event begins at 5:30 p.m.

Tickets are on sale and can be purchased on the Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Tennessee Valley website.

The event will include food, entertainment and a costume contest.