HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Huntsville Theatre presents ‘Things My Mother Taught Me’. The play hits the stage again this week at the Von Braun Center Playhouse in downtown Huntsville.

It debuted last week in time for Mother’s day.

Theatre Huntsville provided a synopsis of the show by Katherine DiSavino:

Olivia and Gabe are moving into their first apartment together. They’ve just packed up all of their belongings and driven halfway across the country to start a new life together in Chicago. Their moving day doesn’t go exactly as planned though, and things become slightly more complicated when all of their parents show up to help! Can a two-bedroom apartment contain all of the love, laughs, worry, and wisdom that’s about to happen?

Cast members Brianna Bond and Sam Hawthorne, who play the mother and daughter in the play, say it’s a production two years in the making.

“We started, had two or three rehearsals and then the pandemic shut everything down,” Bond explained.

The two say the show finally hitting theatres is almost bittersweet since it has been part of their lives for so long.

Showtimes

Thursday, May 12 at 7:30 p.m.

Friday, May 13 at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, May 14 at 2:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Tickets

Tickets may be purchased online at THtix.com, at the Theatre Huntsville Box Office at Lowe Mill ARTS & Entertainment from Wednesday to Saturday from 12-6 p.m. or by calling (256) 536-0807.