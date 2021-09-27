There’s still time to sign up for I Golf Because I CARE!

Noon Interviews

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Getty Images

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The CARE Center is excited to host its 19th Annual I Golf Because I CARE Tournament on Friday, October 15, 2021 at the Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail in Hampton Cove.

Last year’s tournament was a record-breaking year. Organizers called it, “a blessing to our ministries and programs during such a difficult time.”

They’re hoping for an even better turnout this year and there’s still time to register. With just a few clicks, you can easily sign up online.

The cost is $125 per player, $500 per team. The registration fee includes range balls, green fees, golf cart and lunch.

On-site registration begins at 10:30am, followed by a putting competition at 11:00am and a 12:00pm shotgun start for the tournament.

Even if your golf game could use a little help, you’ll still have a great time helping The CARE Center.

Among it’s many programs and offerings to low-income families in Southeast Madison County are: three community learning centers for children, weekend and holiday food packs for children, GED classes, a Ready to Work program and financial counseling for adults, a food pantry and thrift store.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News