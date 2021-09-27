There’s still time to sign up for I Golf Because I CARE!

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The CARE Center is excited to host its 19th Annual I Golf Because I CARE Tournament on Friday, October 15, 2021 at the Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail in Hampton Cove.

Last year’s tournament was a record-breaking year. Organizers called it, “a blessing to our ministries and programs during such a difficult time.”

They’re hoping for an even better turnout this year and there’s still time to register. With just a few clicks, you can easily sign up online.

The cost is $125 per player, $500 per team. The registration fee includes range balls, green fees, golf cart and lunch.

On-site registration begins at 10:30am, followed by a putting competition at 11:00am and a 12:00pm shotgun start for the tournament.

Even if your golf game could use a little help, you’ll still have a great time helping The CARE Center.

Among it’s many programs and offerings to low-income families in Southeast Madison County are: three community learning centers for children, weekend and holiday food packs for children, GED classes, a Ready to Work program and financial counseling for adults, a food pantry and thrift store.