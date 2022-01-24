The Pathfinder now offering extended residential program for men seeking long-term recovery from drugs, alcohol

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – More and more data shows that people suffering from substance use disorder are more likely to achieve long-term recovery when supported by a longer treatment program.

Late last year, The Pathfinder of Huntsville increased the length of its primary residential program from 90 days to six months.

After that time, residents can transition to the non-profit’s secondary program and stay an additional six months.

The Pathfinder has served the community since 1976, with a structured environment for men that sets the goals of: participating in a 12-step recovery, learning independent living skills, developing coping skills and becoming productive citizens. Clients secure jobs to help pay for participation in the program, as an investment in their own recovery.

If you are interested in admission to The Pathfinder, you can contact admissions coordinator Barry Youngblood at (256) 534-7644 or email barry.youngblood@thepathfinderhsv.com

To be admitted, clients must be drug and alcohol free for a minimum of 72 hours and willing to make a commitment to remain sober.

As a non-profit, The Pathfinder, Inc. relies on funding from client fees, community agencies such as United Way of Madison County, as well as business, churches and individual donations. If you’d like to support their efforts, click here for the donation page. All donations are tax deductible.