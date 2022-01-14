The Dog Ball returns for “Pawdi Gras” Saturday, February 5

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Let the good times (and good bois) roll!

The Dog Ball is returning to the Von Braun Center on Saturday, February 5, 2022.

This year’s “Pawdi Gras” celebration is the 33rd anniversary of the event, which is the largest annual fundraiser for the Greater Huntsville Humane Society.

The money raised helps cover expenses at the humane society’s shelter and provides care to abused and neglected animals.

Highlights of the event include dinner, a silent and live auction, recognition of service animals and their human companions, the presentation of select shelter animals for adoption, and a showcase of VIDs or Very Important Dogs.

From sponsorships to auction items and volunteering, there are lots of ways to get involved.

The easiest is to get your ticket now! You can find them online here.