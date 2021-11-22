Thanksgiving for all, Manna House ensures no one goes without a holiday meal

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – While there are many worthy organizations working to help neighbors in need across North Alabama, perhaps none work as simply or directly as Manna House in Huntsville.

When the non-profit sees a need, volunteers work to meet it – whether that’s through weekly food distributions or planning a Thanksgiving dinner during a pandemic.

Last year, around 1,000 people received a full Thanksgiving meal thanks to Manna House and the Rock Family Worship Center.

Due to COVID, many picked up their plates from the church. Others had theirs delivered by volunteers and a few gathered together to eat.

For 2021, the goal is the same. Make sure no one goes without a holiday meal.

They gave away free food boxes earlier this week at the Manna House, located at 2110 Memorial Parkway.

On Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, November 25, a free holiday meal will be served from 11:30 am-1:30pm at the Rock Family Worship Center’s Huntsville campus. That’s at 3401 Holmes Avenue.

