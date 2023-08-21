HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Calling all golfers, Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Tennessee Valley is preparing for an annual fundraiser. Their Tee It Up Fore Kids golf tournament is taking place at the Huntsville Country Club on August 28.

On-site registration and a buffet begins at 10:30 a.m. The shotgun start is set for noon. The event includes 18 holes, cart and prizes. There is also a silent auction featuring many items including Trash Panda tickets and a stay at a local Air Bnb tree house. Teams can also register online on the Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Tennessee Valley’s website.

Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Tennessee Valley was established in 1982. The organization pairs kids with local leaders and community members through a mentorship program. According to data provided by Big Brothers Big Sisters of America, when compared to youth that are not involved with the organization, Littles were 46 percent less likely to begin using illegal drugs, 27 percent less likely to use alcohol, and 52 percent less likely to skip school.

The organization could not make an impact without the community’s support and individuals who volunteer to mentor as Bigs. Currently, the organization is look for more Bigs to sign up. To learn how to get involved in this organization and to apply to be a Big Brother or Big Sister, go the nonprofit’s website.