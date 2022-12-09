HUNTSVILLE, Ala – Huntsville’s Stovehouse is getting into the holiday spirit. The venue is playing host to the Mrs. Claus Snow Stroll on Gas Light Alley. It is a new Christmas event.

People can experience a magical, snowy experience that highlights women-owned businesses.

Come to Gas Light Alley on December 9, 10, 16 and 17. The snow machines will be running from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. During that time the shops on Gas Light Alley are creating kid-friendly, accessible experiences in their shops including ornament making, coloring sheets, letters to Santa, and DIY snow globes. Most of the activities are free, but some cost $5.

Santa will be making a special appearance at the event’s finale on December 17.