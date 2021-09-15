Stomp Out Hunger on Friday, September 17 benefiting Manna House

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Nearly 60,000 families in North Alabama say they and their children sometimes skip meals or go without food for an entire day. For the food insecure, it often comes down to a choice between food and medicine, food and rent or food and transportation to work.

While there is help available, there are also gaps. Some children go hungry because they are too young to attend school, where free or reduced meals are available; some because of a lack of food on weekends or holidays; others because their families make too much to qualify for food stamps but too little to cover all the bills.

At Manna House, the *why* matters only in how it helps them meet the need. Helping hungry neighbors is their only concern. One of the best ways the non-profit has found to do that is through community partnerships, like Stomp Out Hunger.

On Friday, Septemer 17, Stomp Out Hunger will bring together Manna House, ADTRAN, Publix and you.

A canned food drive will take place from 10am-6pm at ADTRAN, 901 Explorer Boulevard in Huntsville.

If you shop at Publix stores across the area, you’ll also see a selection of canned and boxed items at the checkout. You can choose one of these to donate to the drive or give your own custom donation.

You can also contribute virtually! Just be sure to change the automatic amount to enter the custom donation you would like to give. For example, $3 will buy six canned goods. Twelve dollars will enable the purchase of a case of canned goods. Any amount is welcomed. Through these efforts, Manna House will provide food to 13 organizations serving the community.