HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – This month, Still Serving Veterans marks 16 years of service.

Retired Army Maj. Gen. Paulette Risher describes the mission of the Huntsville-based nonprofit as “helping veterans and members of the Guard and Reserve to build meaningful lives; specifically through employment and career transition services, VA benefits counseling and connection to critical life resources.”

Risher, who serves as president and CEO, says they take a veteran-to-veteran approach. In 2021, clients of Still Serving Veterans received $3.3M in VA benefits. More than 1,050 veterans found jobs and 70 received help with critical life needs. All at no cost to the veteran.

Over the last two years, the organization has expanded its offerings to include more virtual training and career counseling sessions, enabling Still Serving Veterans to now reach clients all over the country.

As veterans are never charged for these services, it’s all thanks to the generosity of donors and grantors. Whether you’re a veteran or someone who would like to support their efforts, you can find more at SSV.org.

In the meantime, don’t forget about Huntsville Havoc Military Appreciation Night! It’s coming up March 19. Still Serving Veterans has vouchers for service members, veterans, members of the Guard and Reserve. They’re available for pickup at the SSV office, 626 Clinton Avenue, Suite 200 in Huntsville. Details are available at SSV.org.