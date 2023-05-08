HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – More than 375,000 veterans live in Alabama, according to an estimate from the state Department of Veteran Affairs, with over 33,000 of them living in Madison County.

Officials with Still Serving Veterans want to get the word out about their services.

The organization, based in Huntsville, provides free career and transition counseling, VA benefit assistance and resource connections. It also has a network called NAVRNet, which is a group of veteran resource partners throughout 13 North Alabama counties focused on meeting the critical needs of military members.

According to its impact report, the nonprofit was working with about 2,400 veterans at any given time in 2022. It also says the organization conducted 20,000 individual counseling sessions. Last year the organization helped more than 1,200 vets find jobs with average salaries of a little more than $69,000.

Learn more about Still Serving Veterans and how to register for services on their website. People can also contact Jim King. His email address is: jking@ssv.org.