HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The Spring Home + Garden Show returns to the Von Braun Center March 4-6, 2022.

The 34th annual show, hosted by the Huntsville Madison County Builders Association, promises everything for your home – inside and out.

With more than 200 companies represented on the South Hall exhibit floor, you can find expert help in making your home improvement and outdoor projects a reality.

In addition to meeting one-on-one with local home professionals, attendees can also take advantage of show-only discounts on products and services.

As always, children 16 and under are free with paid admission. Those 65 and older can receive $1 off admission at the box office.

Sunday, March 6 is Heroes Day, with free admission for all active military personnel, veterans, teachers, and front line workers – including fire, police and healthcare employees. Just show your valid ID at the box office to receive complimentary admission.

Show hours are:

Friday, March 4 – 1:00pm-5:00pm

Saturday, March 5 – 10:00am-6:00pm

Sunday, March 6 – 12:00pm-5:00pm

Single-day passes are $8 per person. Visit the Huntsville Home Shows site for more information.