DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) – The Tennessee Valley is alive with plenty of opportunities to enjoy the theater and an acclaimed classic hitting the stage in Decatur might be music to your ears. “The Sound of Music” is premiering at the Princess Theatre.

Bank Street Players is producing the musical. The Rodgers & Hammerstein collaboration features beloved songs including “Climb Ev’ry Mountain,” “My Favorite Things,” “Do Re Mi,” “Sixteen Going on Seventeen” and the title number, “The Sound of Music.”

Bank Street Players offer this description of the show:

“Based on the memoir of Maria Augusta Trapp, follows an ebullient postulate who serves as governess to the seven children of the imperious Captain von Trapp, bringing music and joy to the household. But as the forces of Nazism take hold of Austria, Maria and the entire von Trapp family must make a moral decision.”

The cast and crew is comprised of 85 people.

“The youngest is six. The oldest is old enough that we are too polite to ask,” said David Yarbrough who plays Captain Von Trapp in the show. “And there are people from Huntsville, Madison, Decatur, Cullman. So, it’s really a lot of North Alabama.”

Paige Harbison Clabo, playing Maria Rainer in the musical, explains how a group that large holds rehearsals.

“The way it works is at first we’re split up into groups and sections. So, for instance, this show has a good amount of nuns, so all the nuns will work together, the children will work together, David and I will work together,” she said. “So, we rehearse scenes individually and then toward the end of the rehearsal process we kind of put everything together.”

Both actors say songs from the musical were part of their childhood. In fact, “My Favorite Things” was the first song Paige’s mother taught her to sing.

The iconic musical opens Thursday, July 21st at 7 p.m. at the Princess Theatre. There will also be a performance July 22nd at 7 p.m.

On Saturday, July 23, there will be two performances, one at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.